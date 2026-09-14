Infrastructure Frontiers: AI News for Infrastructure Engineers

Industry Experts run down all the AI news for Infrastructure Engineers. Adam Jacob, Paul Stack, and Nick Stinemates are joined by James Governor of RedMonk fame.
- Scott Tolinski of Syntax.fm puts up a great podcast about the mental health crisis nobody is talking about in AI
- Stripe acquires OpenRouter for $7 billion, while Ramp launches their own router
- Dev Ittycheria talks to Chamath about the build vs buy dynamics changing
- Omarchy Quattro is released, a desktop with AI at the center of personalization
- Google buys Spirit Airlines data for $10 million, should call Adam
- Wiz writes a blog post about a common vulnerability
- Vercel launches Fx, a minimal coding harness written in Zig, designed for embedding
- Dynatrace buys Arize, as observability expands into AI
- Soundslice adds a feature that AI hallucinated first
- Slack launches a coding agent
- Adam’s talk about software factories, and numbers about their performance
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