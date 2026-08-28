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The Mighty Duck
DuckLabs, the company behind the beloved developer database DuckDB, is being acquired by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The August 26, 2026 announcement stated DuckLabs will join AWS as a subsidiary in September 2026. There are no planned changes to the MIT license and the company’s open source...
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