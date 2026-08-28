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The Mighty Duck

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DuckLabs, the company behind the beloved developer database DuckDB, is being acquired by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The August 26, 2026 announcement stated DuckLabs will join AWS as a subsidiary in September 2026. There are no planned changes to the MIT license and the company’s open source...

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