Whiskey Web and Whatnot 112: The Framework Wars, Certifications, and Cincinnati Chili with Dr. Kate Holterhoff

As the tech industry advances at breakneck speed, traditional university programs are struggling to keep pace. Outdated course content and failure to adapt are encouraging developers to go the untraditional route. Can certifications carry the weight of tech education?

Dr. Kate Holterhoff, Analyst at RedMonk, is an educator championing certifications in the tech space. Her background in academia, including teaching stints at institutions like Carnegie Mellon and Georgia Tech gave her a wealth of insights on what is best for the future of tech education. Kate sheds light on the challenges faced by tech education, emphasizing the role of community-driven learning, and exploring the impact of certifications on the modern job market. She also explores the contrast between the knowledge gained in traditional universities and the skills demanded by the tech industry.

In this episode, Dr. Holterhoff talks to Chuck and Robbie about her thoughts on popular X (Twitter) debates, the shifting landscape of tech education, and the role of certifications in developer education.

