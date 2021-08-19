Jobs – Account Manager

Help Make a Better Tech Industry: Join RedMonk

We’re hiring, in case you haven’t heard. We’re looking for an account manager to help us manage all of our wonderful clients.

What does that mean, and what does an account manager do? Let’s talk about RedMonk first.

Who We Are

Founded in 2002, we’re four years younger than Google and two years older than Facebook. We exist because of developers. Our core thesis is very simple: developers are the new kingmakers. From open source to mobile to cloud to big data to DevOps, developers and other practitioners are in our view the audience most likely to determine success or failure.

Some smart companies have realized this, and try to give developers interesting new things to build and build from. We call these companies clients. We need you to help us help them.

Why Work For Us

Lots of reasons. You’ll get to work with the best and brightest companies and people in the technology industry. Family First is a first principle at the company. You get to work remotely, as we all do, which means no commute, no having to ask permission to run an errand or pick up a child at school and no cubicle. Oh, and there is no travel required for this position.

We’ll provide you with nice equipment. Our clients are absolutely tremendous to work with. Whether you’re working with a two person startup or a hyperscale cloud provider, they will believe in what you do because they believe in our mission. We try to have fun at work but also encourage a good work/life balance.

The most important reason to work for RedMonk, though, is because the work we do matters. We’ve been working since day one to improve the lot of developers the world over, and we’ve made a significant impact.

If you want to work with good people on work that is fun and relevant, RedMonk is for you.

Where We Are

Technically, we’re based in Portland, ME (America’s Coziest’s City!), but we’re also in Colorado, New York and London.

We’re a distributed team, but for this role given the team’s timezones we’re ideally looking for someone based in the US.

What Do You Do

Maybe you come from a customer service and support background. Maybe you came up in AR or PR. Maybe you were a teacher. Maybe it’s something totally different – who knows? The point is that if you’re enthusiastic, outgoing and have a good attention for detail, we can teach you the rest.

The Role

The account management role at RedMonk is intended to serve as the customer’s first point of contact. That means scheduling briefings or consults for them. It means managing and helping to generate contracts and track time. It means talking to prospective customers about what we can do and how we might be able to help. And, as we’re a small shop, it means pitching in wherever else is required, from marketing design to event planning and logistics.

What You Will Do

Make our clients happy with friendly, timely and accurate information, and be their advocate.

Be the liaison between busy RedMonk analysts and equally busy clients to ensure ongoing contact.

Monitor client account hours and account expiration dates to ensure customers get the most value from their subscriptions.

Work closely with our Operations Manager to keep records up to date and accurate.

Lead the team on regular customer update meetings to make sure they’re all are happy and taken care of.

Work closely with sales to support engagement of new accounts and additional requests from existing accounts.

Other duties as assigned.

What You Need to Have

A personality that both our team and our clients will enjoy working with.

A willingness to work on calendars and schedules even though every scheduling tool we have ever tried is fatally flawed in some critical way.

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills

Demonstrated collaboration skills with external constituents from broad backgrounds.

Experience in customer service (or similar) in some capacity.

Good knowledge of office productivity software; we primarily use Google Docs/Sheets/etc.

A strong ability to be organized, detail-oriented and self-directed; able to identify and complete work independently.

Demonstrated effectiveness working remotely with a team in multiple locations / timezones.

Four-year college degree or equivalent industry experience.

It’d Be Nice If You Had

Experience in the technology industry and an understanding of tech-related language and products would be welcome.

A desire for a career in the technology industry.

A willingness to ‘go above and beyond.’

Experience in working with statements of work and similar business contracts.

The Legal Stuff

Employment opportunities at RedMonk are open to all qualified applicants solely on the basis of their job-related experience, knowledge, skills, and abilities. Qualified applicants are considered for all open positions for which they apply and for advancement without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, national origin, age, marital status, the presence of a medical condition or disability, or genetic information. RedMonk complies with all applicable federal, state and local laws with regard to equal employment opportunity.

How to Apply

Send a resume and any materials you believe we should consider – your blog, testimonials, etc – to our attention at hiring @ redmonk.com. Tell us why you’re interested in working at RedMonk and how you’re a good fit.

Please do not email staff directly; consider that a first test.