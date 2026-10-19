Open source chain of trust (Aaron Whitehouse from Canonical, and James Governor from RedMonk)

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Open source software powers the modern enterprise, but it can also introduce critical blind spots. 96% of organizations express major security concerns about their open source ecosystem. Dependency tracking and vulnerability management often remain fragmented across disparate tools and manual workflows, and AI has added additional complexity.

Join Canonical’s Aaron Whitehouse and RedMonk’s James Governor for an in-depth session as we unpack the findings from our global research report, The open source chain of trust. We will explore how leading organizations are moving beyond disjointed management to build a verifiable, automated, and secure software supply chain.

What you will learn